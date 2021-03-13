Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.74.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. 74,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,988,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,035,330 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

