Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.93 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,606 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in American International Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

