Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA traded down $10.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.56. 23,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day moving average of $240.33. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.45.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $463,189.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,229.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,650 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.