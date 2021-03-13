Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.27% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NYSE RLJ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.64. 9,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

