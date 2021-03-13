Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,840,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,787,000 after buying an additional 319,934 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:CPT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.