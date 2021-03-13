Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 182,820 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after purchasing an additional 189,358 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,610. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $235.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.78 and a 200 day moving average of $208.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

