Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 218.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.78. 4,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

