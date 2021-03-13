Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.