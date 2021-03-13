Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.