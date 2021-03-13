Westpac Banking Corp Makes New $6.54 Million Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $160.35. 73,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.24 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

