Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 19,300 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Thor Industries worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Thor Industries by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Thor Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.04. 2,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,007. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $139.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on THO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

