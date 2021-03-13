Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 3,406 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $225.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

