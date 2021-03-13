Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 6,236 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $217.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.14 and its 200-day moving average is $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $221.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,605 shares of company stock worth $14,986,688 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

