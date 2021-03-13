Westpac Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 34,503 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Repligen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

RGEN traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.83. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,951. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 236.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.07 and a 200-day moving average of $184.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,700. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

