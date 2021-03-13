Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,048 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $185.17. 19,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $200.19. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of -355.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,483 shares of company stock worth $7,784,123. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.