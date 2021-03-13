Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,620 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $14.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,802. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.61. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -135.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $2,894,233.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,144 shares of company stock worth $66,788,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.16.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

