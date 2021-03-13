Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,840 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

EOG opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

