Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Elastic worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Elastic by 12.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Elastic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Elastic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 138,565 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $19,471,153.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,600,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,500,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 972,882 shares of company stock worth $139,623,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $3.60 on Friday, reaching $115.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,276. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

