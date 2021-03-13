Westpac Banking Corp Sells 32,759 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,759 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $69,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,380. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

