Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,600 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

