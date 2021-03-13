Westpac Banking Corp Sells 5,297 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,557 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,910. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTCH traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.68. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

