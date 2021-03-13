Westpac Banking Corp Sells 9,357 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,175,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $112.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $116.91. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,438. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

