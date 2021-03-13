WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in WestRock by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

