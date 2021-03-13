Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,145 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,443,000 after buying an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,171 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,349,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $288,602,000 after acquiring an additional 110,705 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $127.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

