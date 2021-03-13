Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,495 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $264.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.53.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.