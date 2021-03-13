Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 829 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,691.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

