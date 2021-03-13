Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 603.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,190 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Argus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $340.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,479. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

