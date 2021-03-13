Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in HSBC by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 93,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Societe Generale raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

