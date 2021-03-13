Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after purchasing an additional 254,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $57,076,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 349,450 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PHG opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

