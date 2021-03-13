Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $7,299,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Berry Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $4,373,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.62. The company had a trading volume of 84,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,869. The company has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.