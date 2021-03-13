Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,239 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Paychex by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 917,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,181,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

