Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,976 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

