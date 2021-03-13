Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

