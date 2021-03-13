Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Altria Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 132,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 267,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.65 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

