Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

NYSE:NSC opened at $261.44 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $264.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

