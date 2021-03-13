Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 502.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $405.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.94 and a 200-day moving average of $361.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,278. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

