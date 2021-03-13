Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

EW stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,083,429.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,317.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,454 shares of company stock valued at $35,407,780. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

