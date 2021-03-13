Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

NYSE:DG opened at $191.96 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

