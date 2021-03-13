Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after buying an additional 638,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,860 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $158.68 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average is $160.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.78.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

