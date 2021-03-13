Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $11,957,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $668.00 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $729.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.85, for a total transaction of $2,359,153.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,381.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

