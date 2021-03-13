Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,606,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,539,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,731,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,315,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,609 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.