Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 145,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 161,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.41. 2,196,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,566,293. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $232.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

