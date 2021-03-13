Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,387,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

