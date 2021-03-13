Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $266.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

