Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $270.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.52.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

