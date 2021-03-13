Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 224.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $240.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.52. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

