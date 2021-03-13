Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKX opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Research analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

PKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

