Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,028 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1,228.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,240,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,335,000 after buying an additional 267,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after acquiring an additional 207,818 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.99. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.