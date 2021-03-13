Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,129 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,866,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $722,901,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock worth $2,217,095,399. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

