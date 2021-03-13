Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 598 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $289.21 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.33 and a 200-day moving average of $245.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 176.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

